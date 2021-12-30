Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 74,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,001 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $21.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

