WEX (NYSE:WEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.21.

WEX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.44. 283,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

