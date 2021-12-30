Wey Education (LON:WEY) Trading Down 24.9%

Shares of Wey Education plc (LON:WEY) fell 24.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.48). 40,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 432,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.25 ($0.64).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £66.08 million and a P/E ratio of 59.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.37.

About Wey Education (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

