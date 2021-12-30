WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $613.39 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $613.39 million and $3.58 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00031116 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005380 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

