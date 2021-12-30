Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $512.33 or 0.01083665 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $416,344.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

