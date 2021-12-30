Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $567.77 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.23 and its 200-day moving average is $467.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

