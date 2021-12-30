Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

