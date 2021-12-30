Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.