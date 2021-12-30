Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 66,885 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

