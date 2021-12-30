Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.