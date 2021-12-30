Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $251.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

