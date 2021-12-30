WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.12 Average PT from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

