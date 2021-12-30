Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $190.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $169.67 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

