WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.