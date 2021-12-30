WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $148,000 Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREQ stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

