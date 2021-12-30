WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,919,368 shares of company stock worth $114,753,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

