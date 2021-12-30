WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.25 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

