WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 40,579 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,579 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NYSE INN opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

