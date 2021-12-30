WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $441.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.87 and its 200 day moving average is $380.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.64 and a twelve month high of $443.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

