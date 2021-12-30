Wolves of Wall Street Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,733.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for $38.62 or 0.00082770 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $246,061.00 and approximately $3,733.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.