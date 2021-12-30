Woodcoin Trading Down 3.1% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $522,942.28 and $111,481.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.36 or 0.07831208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00313885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.20 or 0.00922548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00454955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00261090 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

