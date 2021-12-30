Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.30. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

