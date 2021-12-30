Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $744,000 in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 175,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

EWL stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

