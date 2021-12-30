Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

CRC stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 670,014 shares of company stock worth $29,001,201.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.