Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $33.21

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $32.30. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.