Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $33.21

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $32.30. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.