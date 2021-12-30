Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $863.07

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 863.07 ($11.60) and traded as low as GBX 812.50 ($10.92). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 812.50 ($10.92), with a volume of 12,142 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.11) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.01) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.97) to GBX 920 ($12.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 922 ($12.39).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 831.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 862.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

