Wownero (WOW) Price Up 0% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Wownero has a market cap of $6.68 million and $8,690.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

