Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $60.09 or 0.00127038 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $100.76 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.