Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 735,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

