Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Raised by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 14.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xilinx worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

