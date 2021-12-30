Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $234.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, an expected decline in Data Center Group sales hurt second-quarter revenues. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain challenges is likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.36.

XLNX opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.6% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

