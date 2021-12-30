Xiotri (XIOT) Hits Market Cap of $481,633.19

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for about $109.02 or 0.00234094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $481,633.19 and approximately $535.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.