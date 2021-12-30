Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin Sells 300 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Xometry by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 111,542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.