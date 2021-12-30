Xponance Inc. Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $474.28. 4,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.30. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

