Xponance Inc. Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 52.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.35.

KLAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.10. 3,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.32. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.21 and a fifty-two week high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

