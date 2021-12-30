Xponance Inc. Sells 5,430 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $148.03. 526,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,290,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

