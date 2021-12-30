Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,807. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

