Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of YSG opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 29.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.