Ycg LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ycg LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.6% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $370.10. 2,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $371.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

