Ycg LLC Has $47.33 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 4.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $47,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $303.23 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

