Ycg LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ycg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $190.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $224.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

