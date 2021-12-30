Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.22 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.