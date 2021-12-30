Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.89 Million

Analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce sales of $65.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.70 million and the highest is $66.07 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.00 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 924.89 and a beta of 1.54. Heska has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.49.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

