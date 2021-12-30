Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

LAWS stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

