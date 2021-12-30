Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.71. 21,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

