Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $41.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $41.99 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $44.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.54 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $157.54 million to $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OESX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,547. The company has a market cap of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

