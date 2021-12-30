Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 37,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.