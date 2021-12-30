Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $265.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.10 million and the lowest is $263.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $936.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,678. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

