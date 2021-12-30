Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $31.02 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $129.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,722. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $492.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.