Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce sales of $106.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.45 million to $108.45 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $61.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $438.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.36 million to $440.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $528.41 million, with estimates ranging from $516.48 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,868. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

